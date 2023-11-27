'An amazing opportunity': Taste of Diversity event at ECC provides opportunity for local businesses

ORCHARD PARK, NY — Five restaurant owners are showcasing their talents in a "Taste of Diversity" event at SUNY Erie Community College South Campus.

Organizers say the event is part of a partnership with Erie County's Level Up Initiative, which is supported by the Buffalo Bills, and will prepare the restaurants to compete for concessionary opportunities at the new Bills stadium.

WKBW

The South Campus cafeteria has not operated for the past four years, but from now through January 2024 the five businesses will showcase their expertise to students, faculty, nearby Bills staff, and construction workers at the new stadium site.

According to the Buffalo Bills Community Benefits Agreement — 30% of concessionaires at the new stadium must be local minority or women-owned businesses.

WKBW

"They will walk away with a business grant to sow into their business to develop their business models even more.”

For the business owners — the future is looking bright.

WKBW

"Its the Buffalo Bills, Bills Mafia. In 2026 it will be a new experience for everybody and to get a new urban community business in the new stadium it would be best for the City—just to be here and have ECC and Erie County giving us a chance to prove ourselves—it's another big blessing."

WKBW

“It will be an amazing opportunity for someone who looks like me and lives in the Eastside of Buffalo and just for that alone it is something I am so grateful for."

7 News asked the Bills for a timeline for choosing concessionaires and vendors—we received this statement:

Currently, we are in the early stages of planning and collaborating with Legends Hospitality to enhance concessions in the new stadium. We will be working to identify local partners through research and community engagement with the aim of delivering high-quality, efficient, and valuable options for our fans. Penny Semaia, VP of Stadium Relations for the Buffalo Bills

You can check out these restaurants, every Monday at the ECC South Campus from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

