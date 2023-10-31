'Always remember where you come from': Buffalo Bills CB Josh Norman takes students on field trip

BUFFALO, NY — On Tuesday, more than 40 students from BPS School #53 walked with Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman to Buffalo Gro Green, a community garden and hydroponics farm on the East side of Buffalo.

After the mass shooting on May 14, Norman had given the nonprofit a hydroponics shed to grow fresh produce all year round.

Thanks to the Huddle for Hunger campaign, Buffalo Gro Green and other charities will receive $150,000 in donations.

For #29, giving the community access to farm fresh produce all year round is his most significant gift.

"For us, our food is our fuel. So we have to fuel ourselves with the best foods to get the best output, which is octane for us, so I view it like that," said Norman.

Norman toured the site with the students and wanted to encourage them to give back to their community when possible.

"Kids, you all are going to grow up to be amazing, unique individuals throughout your life, and always remember where you come from cause this is a special place," said Norman.