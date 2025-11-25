'Always a lot of fun': 36th Annual BPO Holiday Concert fills St. Mary’s School for the Deaf with music and joy

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — St. Mary’s School for the Deaf welcomed the 36th Annual Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra Holiday Concert on Tuesday, an event that blended world-class music, vibrant visuals, and a deep spirit of community and inclusion.

It was a day filled with music, movement, and the magic of the holiday season.

For students at St. Mary’s, the annual performance is far more than a concert. It’s an immersive, full-body experience designed to ensure that every child can connect with the joy of the holidays.

wkbw

“There’s a misconception that deaf people do not enjoy music, but they do,” said Joy Higgins, elementary principal at St. Mary’s. “Here it is up close, and there are good vibrations throughout the gym. It’s just a wonderful experience.”

Students watched as the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra delivered its festive program, while dancers from the American Academy of Ballet added graceful seasonal performances.

wkbw

For many in attendance, the energy of the dancers paired with the rhythms of the orchestra created a sensory-rich performance that extended beyond what could be heard.

WATCH: 36th Annual BPO Holiday Concert fills St. Mary’s School for the Deaf with music and joy

Annual BPO Holiday Concert fills St. Mary’s School for the Deaf with music and joy

“I love the dancing. I like to watch the ballet,” one student said with a smile.

For senior Eliana Sanders, the concert is a highlight she anticipates year after year.

“Every year it’s always so positive,” Sanders said. “We enjoy the concert so much. It’s always a lot of fun.”

Sanders added that the event represents something deeper for her and her classmates.

“It’s important because our deaf and hard-of-hearing students can feel the vibrations and experience the music,” she said. “It’s a good experience for them.”

Principal Higgins agreed on that, noting that music at St. Mary’s is a full-body celebration.

“Some of our kids have some hearing, but the vibrations, you can really feel them in the air,” she said. “It truly becomes a whole-body experience.”

Adding to the excitement, students were surprised by a special appearance from Santa, who delivered holiday cheer and big smiles as the concert came to a close.

wkbw

A concert that touches every heart, the annual performance remains a cherished tradition, one celebrated not only by the students and staff of St. Mary’s School for the Deaf but also by the performers who return year after year to share in its joy.