Allentown landlord convicted on 55 housing violations, bench warrant out for arrest

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An Allentown landlord has been convicted on 55 housing violations and has a bench warrant out for his arrest after failing to appear in court.

Charles Dobucki owns four long-vacant and neglected buildings in Allentown and Johnson Park. He was convicted last week after failing to show up for his court date and now faces more than $80,000 in fines.

Neighbors have been speaking with 7 News about the situation for years.

"The last couple of years it's been quite an eyesore," Kelsey Bergeron said Monday while out walking her dog past one of the properties on Cottage Street.

Authorities have tried to get Dobucki to fix his properties or sell them.

Last year, Buffalo Police arrested him and brought him into court in handcuffs. He complied for some time before missing his most recent court date.

I have been following this story for nearly two years. It began with 2 St. Louis Place, a property neighbors brought to 7 News' attention after the murders of an Allentown couple in the home across the street.

Neighbors said squatters and drug abuse at 2 St. Louis Place drew dangerous people to the neighborhood. The city has since taken over that property.

Dobucki's other properties show similar signs of prolonged neglect.

A Maryland Street property has been abandoned for a long time, with overgrown plants and trees growing out of the gutters.

At 42 Cottage St., there are gaping holes visible from the outside, doors covered with old, deteriorating signs, and a handwritten message on the building that reads: "Back roof on south side missing for many years. Please fix."

Bergeron said it is time for something to be done about the delipadiated properties.

"I would like to see a change. We talk about how we are down houses and the housing market and ... the housing market is so high that people my age can't afford houses. Well, we have a perfect example of a house that would love to be fixed up and love to have a new life," Bergeron said.

WATCH: Allentown landlord convicted on 55 housing violations, bench warrant out for arrest

Allentown landlord convicted on 55 housing violations, bench warrant out for arrest

Councilmember Mitch Nowakowski who represents Allentown and has been trying for years to get him to fix his properties or sell them.

"This is just a perfect example of someone who just does whatever they want, allows their neighbors to suffer for two decades. You don't go to court. You don't listen to your council member," Nowakowski said.

When sentenced, Dobucki faces more than $80,000 in fines.

"To me, I hope that it's a day of accountability and that the judge throws the book at him," Nowakowski said.

Mayor Sean Ryan said in a statement that Dobucki represents the worst that a landlord can do and that his administration will "use every tool available to hold negligent property owners accountable."

Dobucki's next court date is November 24.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

