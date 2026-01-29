'All in one place': Buffalo Auto Show shifts into high gear for 2026

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking to see what cars are hitting the road next, you don't have to go far. The 2026 Buffalo Auto Show is bringing the latest models right to the Buffalo Convention Center.

The annual event is once again drawing car enthusiasts from across Western New York, including longtime attendee Karl Kilroy, who said he has been coming to the auto show since the 1980s.

"It's too much to go to the dealership," Kilroy said. "It's nice to see them all in one place."

For car fanatics like Kilroy, who attends every year with his brothers, the show is less about buying and more about appreciating the evolution. From electric vehicles to hybrids and high-end sports cars, Kilroy says the show offers a chance to see how the industry changes year after year.

"To see the ones that you might know are out of your price range," he added. "It's nice to know that some people can afford them."

Paul Stasiak, president of the Niagara Frontier Auto Dealers Association, said the event goes beyond simply showcasing vehicles.

"The beautiful part about the show is the education," he said. "It's not just the car they see, it's what they learn about the car. Features, technology, equipment, safety functions—you name it, we have it."

Many attendees agree. Even those who aren't actively shopping said the auto show remains a favorite winter tradition and a welcome reason to get out of the house.

Despite freezing temperatures this weekend, Stasiak said the auto show offers a family-friendly experience with hundreds of vehicles.

"I think we offer something more than just seeing a car," Stasiak said. "We've got product specialists, salespeople, experts from government agencies and events for kids. We try to make it a family-friendly event; it's not just about selling a car, it's about finding a car."

For Kilroy, the show comes at a special time. His 95th birthday is coming, and while he admits he wouldn't mind getting a new car as a gift, he said he's content with something simpler.

"Just a nice meal and a cake," Kilroy said.

The 2026 Buffalo Auto Show runs through Sunday: Thursday, January 29, 1 - 9 p.m; Friday, January 30, 1 - 9 p.m; Saturday, January 31, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m; and Sunday, February 1, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.