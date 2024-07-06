All aboard the Lettie G. Howard, National historic landmark docks in Buffalo for holiday weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo is taking a step back in time to the late 1800s with a ship by the name of Lettie G. Howard.

She made the trek from Erie, Pennsylvania.

The 91-foot tall, 54 ton ship arrived in Western New York Friday afternoon.

The Lettie G. Howard, known as the Tall Ship, was welcomed by the Spirit of Buffalo, Buffalo's Flagship, and docked at Canalside.

After it set sail, 7 News' Pheben Kassahun decided to hop aboard and learn more about this 131-year-old vessel.

"She's over 100 feet long and over 100 years old. Pretty fun, wooden vessel, 2 mass, and it's great to have a visiting schooner in town," Buffalo Boat Tours owner and operator Rich Hilliman told Kassahun.

A national historic landmark and the last surviving vessel of her kind, "Lettie" is a wooden Fredonia style fishing schooner, built in 1893 in Essex, Massachusetts.

"It's nice that they chose Buffalo to come and visit us because we have a great waterfront, and number two: the tradition of tall ship sailing and these old traditional wooden ships, everybody should have the opportunity to see them," Hilliman added.

She is gracing buffalo with her presence this Fourth of July weekend.

Lettie G. Howard Ship Captain Sam Dinsmore said, "As a nation, we have a lot of our maritime heritage. A lot of our infrastructure is built on shipping and ships and we are attempting to preserve the traditional sailing skills of vessels like Lettie G. Howard and so we bring them to places like Buffalo so that we can reach more people."

Lettie was used to fish off the Northeast Atlantic and Gulf Coasts.

Today, Captain Sam Dinsmore said the ship is mainly used for sailing, holding about 30 people, and as a training vessel.

Captain Dinsmore said, "We take trainees on board, usually about two weeks to teach them how to sail and what traditional sailing is like."

Sail tickets are sold out but you do have a chance to take advantage of the starts Saturday.

However, Lettie will visit Erie, PA for sailing opportunities and tours from July 9-18. Tickets go on sale Saturday, July 6.

Captain Dinsmore said, "For our tours, you will come on board. It's on deck and you can sort of walk around and see the highlights of Lettie's deck layout and some of her equipment that's vintage, if you will. You can ask questions and interact with the crew."

"You really just show up, get in line and just load onto the boat. Whenever the line gets cut off, they'll tour around, come back and you'll be next on the boat," Buffalo Waterfront marketing manager Michele Cicatello added.

This large vessel will be the main attraction at Buffalo's Waterfront this weekend, just in time for folks stepping out on their holiday.

"It was a historic looking sailboat, like a pirate ship. For us, we don't really see that a whole lot. When we saw that, we thought, wow, Buffalo, NY. We got this coming in. Alright," Buffalo resident Mike Sullivan shared.

Buffalo resident Susan Uba added, "This is unique and it's beautiful and the masks are gorgeous."

Lettie will set sail and have tours rain or shine, so don't be intimidated by a little weather when you are out at Canalside!