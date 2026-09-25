Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez kicks off Democratic voter turnout tour in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — U.S Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez launched a statewide Democratic voter turnout tour in Buffalo on Thursday, beginning with a meeting with Mayor Sean Ryan at City Hall before hosting a voter organizing event downtown.

"I think Buffalo is one of the most exciting places in New York State in terms of the rejuvenation of voter mobilization and input - we have a new mayor," Ocasio-Cortez said when asked why she is starting her tour in the Queen City.

The visit comes just days after Ocasio-Cortez told the New York Times she is weighing a run for president in 2028 following the midterms, or a run for U.S. Senate to replace Chuck Schumer the same year. 7 News Political Analyst Bob McCarthy weighed in on the timing of the tour.

"I think it's probably just a good excuse for her starting to get around the state a little bit," McCarthy said. "I think it's only natural that she comes here and starts poking around a little bit."

When asked whether the tour was connected to her potential political ambitions, Ocasio-Cortez kept her focus on the near term.

"I think truly and genuinely my highest priority right now ensuring we protect the Democratic seats in the House of Representatives," Ocasio-Cortez said.

Erie County GOP Chair Michael Kracker pushed back on that framing.

"I think it's very clear there's an ulterior motivation here for AOC," Kracker said.

Ocasio-Cortez is a Democratic Socialist, and her visit follows fellow DSA member Adam Bojak's primary win in June.

"I think by AOC's visit today, her meeting with Mayor Ryan, it's clear that today's Democratic Party is buying into this DSA socialist agenda," Kracker said.

Ryan addressed the DSA connection.

"I haven't heard many concerns of the DSA," he said. "Now I think people associate the DSA with better access to healthcare, better wages for workers."

Ocasio-Cortez's tour continues with stops in Syracuse and Ithaca.

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