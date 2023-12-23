'After experiencing that last year, we have learned a lot': Buffalo's 'Blizzard Baby' turns one

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As we approach the one-year mark of the Buffalo Blizzard, one Buffalo family is preparing to celebrate the first birthday of the "Blizzard Baby".

7 News' Pheben Kassahun followed-up with the mother and child to see how the last year has been.

The sound of a baby laughing is a melody that truly warms the heart.

It is something that Jasmine Newton does not take for granted.

This time last year, the now mother of three was pregnant with baby Aurora nicknamed Buffalo's "Blizzard Baby" because she was stuck in the midst of the Queen City's deadly blizzard on Christmas Day.

On top of that, Newton was feeling contractions with a scheduled C-section.

Jasmine Newton told Pheben Kassahun, "It's been amazing. She is a feisty little girl. Having her during that blizzard is something that I couldn't imagine experiencing."

Since 7 News' original news story of the two aired, Baby Aurora and her mother have made a few new friends in the Western New York community.

"It's pretty crazy because she's been recognized. We both have been recognized going inside of Wegman's and stuff like that," she laughed.

Thanks to the snow angels from the Facebook group "Buffalo Blizzard Response" the two were able to see another year.

Sweet baby Aurora turns one on December 26.

Newton said, "She has a lot of nicknames due to the blizzard. One of her nicknames is 'Stormy'. My mom calls her that. They can't believe that that happened. They did find out via Facebook that I was in trouble and needed help, so it was pretty crazy."

Newton explained she still has not been able to thank her rescuers because she does not know how to contact them.

Though her blizzard experience has compelled her to switch careers and become a nurse.

"Wanting to get into that field came about from the experience with the blizzard and everything. Everyone coming together, complete strangers coming together for us, compassion towards our situation, it was incredible," Newton explained. "It was inspiring and it made me want to become a part of something bigger, especially because we did not have a lot of help."

As for many, the experience gave her a different outlook on life, and hopes the anniversary sparks continued compassions towards one another.

Newton added, "After experiencing that last year, we have learned a lot about what to do and what tools to utilize, in the event that storm like that ever happens again. I pray that it doesn't."

Christmas time this year not only includes cake for the newly one-year-old but also a trip to see her very first Stony Brook Lights.