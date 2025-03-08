'Able to support our local community': Western New York celebrates Fish Fry Friday during Lent

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Fish Fry Friday has officially kicked off in Western New York, marking the start of a beloved Lenten tradition across the region.

The event, which features classic dishes like coleslaw, mac and cheese and fries, is a staple for many communities during the Lenten season. In the City of Tonawanda, the American Legion Post 264 has been hosting fish fries for 70 years, providing a gathering place for locals to support veterans and community initiatives.

"The community comes out to support their local veterans and in return, we're able to support our local community with fundraising and donations to the little leagues, the Tonawanda Football Clinic," said Mark Francis, Commander of American Legion Post 264.

This year, due to inflation, the prices at American Legion Post 264 have increased slightly, with fish priced at $15 and shrimp at $14. Each meal comes with a choice of sides, including mac and cheese, German potato salad, coleslaw or fries. The fish fry is available from 3 to 7 PM every Friday until April 17.

In Downtown Buffalo, Sidelines Sports Bar and Grill offers a fish fry for $17.99, maintaining the same price as previous years. The bar is known for its "from scratch" meals, attracting customers from nearby areas.

Sheryl and Bill Jeeves, residents of West Seneca, appreciate the consistency in cooking at Sidelines, particularly enjoying their mac and cheese.

Christopher Brown, a Buffalo resident, was drawn in by the aroma and decided to try the fish fry for the first time, finding it "amazing."

Joey Morgan, another Buffalo resident, enjoys the fried wontons and often switches out coleslaw for salad with her fish fry order.

Lent, which began on March 5th, continues through April 17th, providing ample opportunity for residents to partake in this culinary tradition. As Fish Fry Friday continues through Lent, Western New Yorkers have plenty of opportunities to enjoy this cherished tradition while supporting local businesses and community organizations.