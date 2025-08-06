'Time for gathering': National Night Out gathering Buffalo neighbors and police to build stronger communities

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo residents and law enforcement came together Tuesday for National Night Out, a nationwide initiative aimed at strengthening police-community partnerships and building safer neighborhoods. The event featured gatherings across Western New York, with dozens of locations in Buffalo alone hosting celebrations.

I visited two National Night Out events in Buffalo, where community members and police officers shared food, conversation and a commitment to working together for a better city.

At the Martha Mitchell Community Center, the atmosphere was festive with a neighborhood cookout vibe, complete with a DJ, rock climbing wall and bounce houses for children to enjoy.

"It's important that communities come out and be with their people and see that other people can come out and enjoy one another and be able to have fun, laugh, dance, eat and see how the community gives back to one another," said Jenelle and Barry Bray, owners of B&JS Events.

Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon kicked off the event alongside the Buffalo Police Department and the Board of Block Clubs of Buffalo and Erie County.

"Such a beautiful night for us to come out and celebrate our community, our neighbors, and the city of Buffalo with one another. I'm pleased to be here tonight at Martha Mitchell, one of the many, many stops that are out celebrating nearly four dozen stops throughout the city tonight," Scanlon said.

Buffalo Police Commissioner Alphonso Wright emphasized the importance of block clubs in building community relationships.

"As you know, the block clubs are the glue of the city, so we get to know more about them. This is an exciting day, as the mayor said, almost 4 decades, I've been serving in law enforcement and I'm so proud of it. I wouldn't do anything different," Wright said.

My second stop was at the "Flower Pot Lot" in the Masten District, where the atmosphere was more relaxed but equally meaningful. The event began with a balloon release honoring the victims of the May 14 tragedy.

Attendees brought lawn chairs to relax while enjoying grilled burgers and hot dogs. Many also took home bags of fresh produce. Senator Sean Ryan the Democratic nominee for the City of Buffalo Mayor, also paid a visit.

"This is a time for gathering... gathering blessings and thankfulness," said Rogerleen Williamson, Leroy Avenue Block Club President. "We got mostly family and everybody that's here that knows about it they come in every year. And of course, my councilwoman is here. Things need to be done and I want to see a difference in our neighborhood and this is how we can do it together."

Buffalo Police Department Community Officer Anna Meegan, in her second year on the force, shared why National Night Out is her favorite time of year.

"Outside, getting to know the community, getting to know the police officers that serve in the district. It's one of my favorite nights because I get to see all my favorite people. I get emotional about it sometimes," Meegan said.

Her passion for community work is evident, and the feeling appears mutual.

"They're like my family, they call me the community daughter around here, so it's good to just get out, see everybody mingle, find out what they're doing, what we're doing, and try to again bridge that gap between the two of us," Meegan said.