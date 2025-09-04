'A symbol of the city': Edward M. Cotter fireboat celebrates 125 years on Buffalo's waterfront

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Docked on the Buffalo River across from General Mills, the Edward M. Cotter has been protecting the city’s waterfront for more than a century. Measuring 118 feet, the Cotter is recognized as the world’s oldest active fireboat.

Captain Michael Kick took the helm nearly a year ago.

“Operating a vessel of this size is a huge responsibility, and keeping the legacy going is too,” Kick said.

Since its arrival in 1900, the Cotter has played a critical role in Buffalo, responding to fires both on the water and along the shore. With its current configuration, it can pump 15,000 gallons of water a minute — the equivalent of 11 fire engines.

In the spring, the fireboat also helps prevent flooding from South Buffalo to Cheektowaga by breaking ice so the water can flow freely out of Lake Erie.

“We help prevent that by breaking the ice so it can flow right out to Lake Erie and not get jammed up,” Kick said.

While the Cotter carries modern firefighting equipment, it also honors its history and the heroes who served aboard. A memorial plaque commemorates two members of Engine 20 who were killed in the line of duty.

With its long history, the Cotter remains an iconic part of Buffalo’s waterfront.

“It’s an iconic piece of Buffalo. Big red boat — the only thing around here that looks like this. It’s a symbol of the city and the waterfront,” Kick said.

This year marks a special milestone: 125 years in service.

“And through tragedy and triumph, the Cotter has served Buffalo for more than a century — and remains ready to answer the call,” the report notes.

Visitors can see the Cotter in action this weekend during a reenactment of the boat’s original 1900 arrival in Buffalo. Cotter Fest follows on September 20. Organizers say they’re expecting guests from around the world.

