'A shame': Buffalo families concerned as splash pad vandalism threatens summer cooling options

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As Western New York prepares for potentially record-breaking temperatures, Buffalo families who rely on public pools and splash pads to beat the heat are worried about recent vandalism that threatens these vital community resources.

Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon recently shared images on social media showing that two of the city's pools were accessed after hours in the past 48 hours, with one being vandalized. This comes after the MLK Park splash pad was temporarily closed during an earlier heat wave this month due to similar damage.

I turned to the community members who depend on these public spaces to understand what is at stake. As part of our commitment to being a voice for everyone in Buffalo, I spoke with families who said losing access to these cooling centers would be devastating.

"I get to play with friends and my sister," said Zabdiel, a young splash pad visitor.

"It's cool and nice and I love to get wet," Jaiah, another young splash pad visitor, said.

Pat Stanziano and his family drive in from Canada to enjoy various pools and splash pads in Buffalo.

"Check out different areas, whether it's Delaware Park or Kensington or La Salle as well, we've been to over the summer so far. It's an important way to get out and have the kids be active while remaining cool," Stanziano said.

For Brenda Lee, who worked at her nearby pool as a teenager, these facilities provide both nostalgia and essential recreation for her family.

"I used to work here in 1994, 1995, 1996, my teenage years, so this means really, it means a lot to me," Lee said.

The possibility of closures due to vandalism would significantly impact families who rely on these public spaces.

"It would just be a shame if the city just kind of took that away from us and leaving us with nothing else to do," Stanziano said.

Lee, who has two autistic children, emphasized how crucial these facilities are for her family.

"I have 2 autistic children. They like sensory and they love playing with the water so I like bringing them here in the summer. I look forward all winter to come here in the summer so they could play and have fun and meet other kids," Lee said.

In the Masten District, the Kensington Pool and Splash Pad serve as an important community gathering place. Adrianne Vaughan, who brings her children there regularly, expressed concern about potential closures.

"It will be sad for the kids that actually don't have nothing to do. When their parents are at work, they can walk across the street to get wet, things like that in that nature," Vaughan said.

Janet Simmons, who lives across from the facility, worries about safety issues but hopes the community can work together to protect these valuable resources.

"Whoever vandalized it, what did you accomplish with that? It was wrong because you have some kids that go over there and they enjoy being over there. So why would you take that from everybody?" Simmons said.

Scanlon has called on the community to help end what he described as "illegal, reckless, and juvenile behavior," noting that damaging city property puts others at risk and limits access for everyone.

The city has extended splash pad hours to help residents stay cool during the upcoming heat wave, but officials warn that continued vandalism could jeopardize these essential summer cooling options.