'A second chance at life': Erie County Sheriff's Deputy rings Roswell Park's Victory Bell

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Erie County Sheriff's Office Deputy Brandon Radoani rang the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center "Victory Bell," celebrating his remission from colorectal cancer.

"I feel amazing, there's a lot of emotions going on today, I'm happy and grateful that I get a second chance at life to be with my wife and kids," said Deputy Radoani.

Radoani was diagnosed with stage 3 Colorectal Cancer in January at age 34. After 10 months of treatment, he is in remission.

His family is excited to be able to breathe a little easier.

"I'm just happy that my dad got a second chance at life and he's the best dad I have ever really had even though he's my only dad," said Bryce Radoani.

According to theAmerican Cancer Society, colorectal cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in men and Radoani is beyond grateful to be alive.

"I thought for sure I was going to possibly need to be out longer and need surgery. But, I don't, the radiation and chemo cleared it up and it's just a blessing, it's a miracle," said Radoani.

With his fellow deputies filling the lobby with applause and support.

"For me as the Sheriff these are great times because we go through so much as a family that people don't hear about but these are the special moments," said Erie County Sheriff John Garcia.