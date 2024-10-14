Watch Now
'A second chance at life': Erie County Sheriff's Deputy rings Roswell Park's Victory Bell

Erie County Sheriff's Deputy Brandon Radoani rang the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center "Victory Bell," celebrating his remission from colorectal cancer.
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Erie County Sheriff's Office Deputy Brandon Radoani rang the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center "Victory Bell," celebrating his remission from colorectal cancer.

"I feel amazing, there's a lot of emotions going on today, I'm happy and grateful that I get a second chance at life to be with my wife and kids," said Deputy Radoani.

Radoani was diagnosed with stage 3 Colorectal Cancer in January at age 34. After 10 months of treatment, he is in remission.

His family is excited to be able to breathe a little easier.

"I'm just happy that my dad got a second chance at life and he's the best dad I have ever really had even though he's my only dad," said Bryce Radoani.

According to theAmerican Cancer Society, colorectal cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in men and Radoani is beyond grateful to be alive.

"I thought for sure I was going to possibly need to be out longer and need surgery. But, I don't, the radiation and chemo cleared it up and it's just a blessing, it's a miracle," said Radoani.

With his fellow deputies filling the lobby with applause and support.

"For me as the Sheriff these are great times because we go through so much as a family that people don't hear about but these are the special moments," said Erie County Sheriff John Garcia.

