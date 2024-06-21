'A rising star in the film industry': Movie producer says filmmakers taking notice of the Queen City

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo is feeling the love from the film industry as another feature film is being shot here in the Queen City.

The film "The Panic" is a period drama set in the early 1900's. 7 News spoke with the producer and production designer about why Buffalo is the perfect backdrop for their movie.

"I love the mix of architecture, I mean you have these buildings like this built in the turn of the century," Michael Mailer said referring to the M&T building downtown.

Mailer said Buffalo's rich architecture is one of the reasons he chose the Queen City for his latest feature film.

"They're just so grand and I love old architecture and then you have some more modern stuff which I think is also interesting, I find this city to be very compelling," said Mailer.

He called Buffalo "a rising star in the film industry" and said, "It's definitely on the radar of Hollywood and certainly filmmakers in New York City and neighboring states. I predict it's going to get very busy very fast."

This isn't the first time Mailer has chosen Buffalo.

"It's my second film here back to back," said Mailer. "I'm becoming a Buffalonian...The movie's set in New York City technically but it's much easier to shoot 1907 here than it is in New York."

Buffalo native David Butler is the production designer for The Panic.

"My job is basically working with the director to come up with the look of the whole film," said Butler.

He said there are many authentic locations that he doesn't have to alter.

"I think with Cabrini and Marshall and some of these other films that we've done that are period movies...that we're setting ourselves and showing the rest of the film industry that we have this great collection of stuff to shoot really any period," said Butler.

Both Butler and Mailer said the cast and crew also appreciate the accommodations and restaurants.

"The housing and the food. Yes. Yes. I'm staying in this great Victorian house that I rented. I'm not yet quite ready to start house shopping but who knows? On the next one maybe," said Mailer.