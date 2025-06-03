'A real labor of love': Hope Shop boutique opens to provide resources for domestic violence survivors

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new resource designed to provide "hope and support" to survivors of domestic violence has opened its doors at the Family Justice Center. The "Hope Shop" aims to help survivors and their children transition to a safer life by offering essential items such as clothing, toys and gifts.

Catharine Miles-Kania, CEO of the Family Justice Center, explained that the initiative began during the holiday season. It provided individuals seeking assistance with gifts for their families at a time when domestic violence often escalates. However, the center recognized the need for a year-round resource and made the Hope Shop a permanent fixture.

"This needs to be 12 months a year to be able to have a dignified experience for those who are fleeing violence, to be able to come in and pick beautiful clothing, beautiful makeup, beautiful accessories, beautiful toys. All of those types of items that make them feel that they matter," Miles-Kania said.

The Hope Shop was made possible by a $25,000 Mark A. Monaco Foundation donation. Allen Monaco is the father of the late Mark Monaco. He expressed his hopes for continued community support.

"Feel free to come here and donate items to help the store thrive," Allen Monaco said. "We were hoping other community leaders and community organizations to maybe look into this and to donate so that people have something."

Mark Monaco, who tragically passed away in a car crash at 25, is remembered through this initiative as his family honors his legacy with service projects throughout Western New York.

I asked what would Mark think about the initiatives and generosity that has come from the foundation named after him.

"I think he would be humbled, knowing that we're doing this in his memory but I think he'd be proud of us, in a deep sense. He would be proud of his family," Allen Monaco said.

Kelly Gast, Community Outreach Manager at the Family Justice Center, added that men's support is crucial for survivors of domestic violence. She emphasized the importance of having male allies in the movement.

"Knowing some of the things that he did for girls and for women. He stood up for them and protected them. We need men who are allies. We have his spirit as an ally for our clients of survivors of domestic violence," Gast said.

The project was conceptualized a year ago and broke ground about six months ago. Despite facing several challenges during the construction process, the community can now benefit from the shop's services.

"It's been a real labor of love. We thought we would complete it in a few months, hit some bumps in the road. So, to be able to stand here today, knowing this shop is going to open tomorrow morning and serve our clients. There is no greater feeling," Gast added.

The Hope Shop officially opens its doors to the public on Tuesday.

Those interested in donating new items can do so through these avenues:

Kelly Gast

Family Justice Center Community Outreach Manager

kelly@fjcsafe.org

Community Outreach Manager

safe@fjcsafe.org

Safe Line

(716) 558-SAFE (7233)

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Local resources are displayed below:

Family Justice Center

(716) 558-7233

Erie Co. Child and Family Services

(716) 884-6000

National Domestic Violence Hotline

(800) 799-7233