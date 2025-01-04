'A ray of light': Buffalo mom leaves behind legacy of enduring selflessness and love

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The family of Seham Haj describes her as a "ray of light" as they now grieve her devastating loss.

The Buffalo mom was rescued from an early morning New Year's Day fire in Buffalo but passed away, Friday.

Officials said a broke out in her home on Clio Avenue just before 3 a.m., Wednesday.

Seham was rescued from the residence and transported to Mercy Hospital of Buffalo and then to ECMC, according to her family.

While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials confirmed it began in the kitchen.

"To know her is to love her," Seham Haj's sister, Fayza Griffin said.

Seham was known for her positivity and a personality larger than life.

"We're keeping her memory alive. She was the life of the party. We're going to teach Malyah to embody that spirit and always know who her mom was."

Seham Haj was just 34 years old.

She died only hours into the new year, in a house she had proudly closed on in November.

"She worked countless hours to get this home," Griffin said.

Her older sister Fayza said Seham leaves behind her 10-year-old daughter, Malyah, who now faces life without her mother and without their new home.

"No one will ever replace her mom," she shared.

Seham's family says her vibrant energy and spunky spirit carried into adulthood.

(Pheben: Where did the nickname "Chicken Wing" come from?)

"It was a family nickname. She was such a tiny child. We used to tease her but trust me, we'd all sit down and bust out some food together," Griffin said.

Seham was also deeply selfless.

"She worked at BestSelf and with Code Blue, pulling overnight shifts at shelters to help those in need all while raising her daughter as a single mom," Griffin said.

A close friend from work shared how committed Seham was to serving the homeless.

In December, her dedication was recognized with an "Unsung Hero" award.

"Her coworkers came to the hospital and told us how amazing she was. They said no one could ever fill her shoes," she added.

That same plaque now sits outside her home on Clio Avenue, in a growing memorial of candles.

Seham's generosity continued, even in death.

"My sister opted to donate every organ, her eyes, her skin. Everything. Even the coordinator said you don't see that very often," Griffin said. "It will be beautiful to see someone live with her corneas. I joked and said I wanted them because she had the most gorgeous eyes."

An honor walk ceremony will be held at ECMC to recognize Seham's heroism.

A GoFundMe created for Seham and Malyah has already raised more than $15,000.

Her family said the money will go toward securing Malyah's future.