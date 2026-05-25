BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Casa De Mama Bodega, located at 975 Broadway, welcomed neighbors, families, and local first responders this weekend for its first annual Memorial Day celebration, bringing the community together to honor and remember the holiday.

The new bodega, which opened its doors just one week ago, transformed into a gathering place filled with free food, music, games, and laughter. Owners said the goal of the event was to create a welcoming space for anyone looking for community and connection on Memorial Day.

WATCH: 'A place where they can feel like home': Casa De Mama Bodega hosts first Memorial Day event

'A place where they can feel like home': Casa De Mama Bodega hosts first Memorial Day event

"The idea behind it is, if you have nowhere to go, where are you going to go together for some free food? Of course you’re going to go to mama’s house, to nana’s house," said owner Suheydi Rodriguez. "For me, this is nana’s house, so we want to make sure if you don’t have somewhere to go, this is a place where you can come."

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Families enjoyed shish kabobs, burgers, and hot dogs while children and adults took part in games and activities throughout the day. Local firefighters also made a special appearance, giving families an opportunity to meet them and join in the celebration.

Owners said they hope the Memorial Day event becomes an annual tradition and continues to serve as a place where the community can come together, have fun, and feel at home.

