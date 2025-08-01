'A passion project': New adaptive rowing boat expands opportunities for athletes of all abilities in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new adaptive rowing shell is making waves on the Buffalo River, creating opportunities for young athletes of all abilities to experience the joy of rowing. The Buffalo Scholastic Rowing Association (BSRA) celebrated the addition of "Overdrive" to its fleet. The boat is specially designed to accommodate rowers with differing abilities.

The new boat represents an important step forward in making water sports accessible to everyone in our community, regardless of physical limitations.

"These kids have been coming down here for five years, the same group, and for them to be able to have their own boat and be able to have adaptive features on it means so much to our program and to our whole club as a whole," said Seanna Zona, who coaches both the Youth Learn to Row and Inclusive Learn to Row programs.

The adaptive rowing shell, named "Overdrive," was made possible through funding from the New Car Dealers of WNY Charitable Foundation. The boat has been retrofitted with special features to accommodate athletes with disabilities, allowing more young people in Western New York to participate in the sport.

Among the enthusiastic participants is Sam Petrella, whose parents say he is thrilled about the new boat.

"We think that Sam has a real affinity for the water. He's always loved boating. He's a sports enthusiast and he does well with groups, so this felt like an opportunity to excel in something new that we hadn't done before," said Joe Petrella, Sam's father.

Sam's mother, Terry Petrella, shared how her son discovered his passion for rowing: "Sam came here with a High Five Program on a 'Try It' Day and he kept talking about it and talking about it. And so then I came down here and asked if he, if it was OK if he could try the program. So we're just, we're happy he was exposed to it and that he's a part of it."

The celebration included remarks from organization leaders and local officials, including Congressman Tim Kennedy and Councilman Mitch Nowakowski, who represents the district where the rowing association is located.

Before hitting the water, "Overdrive" underwent a traditional christening ceremony with "finish line water," followed by a row-by on the Buffalo River.

I had the opportunity to join some of the students and competitive rowers as they took the new boat for a spin.

Kris Arcuri, Buffalo Scholastic Rowing Association Board President, described the day as "long coming" and credited board member Eileen Flaherty for her dedication to the project.

"It has been a passion project, particularly of one of our board members, Eileen Flaherty, who has put her lifeblood into not only helping to build an inclusive program here but setting up and getting the funding and the grants for the infrastructure behind me," Arcuri said.

For Arcuri, the most rewarding aspect is seeing the impact on the participants.

"To see the joy and the smiles that are on their face when they are down here just leading up to getting into the water, when they're in the water when, they're getting out of the water and to allow them to build the friendships," Arcuri said.

Anyone who would like to join the rowing program can head to RowBuffalo.com.