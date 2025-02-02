'A once-in-a-lifetime experience': Grand Marshal named for Buffalo's annual St. Patrick's Day Parade

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As spring approaches, Buffalo prepares for one of its most cherished traditions — the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade. With just over a month to go, excitement is building for the celebration of Irish heritage in Western New York.

On Sunday, the United Irish American Association announced that Father Dave Richards is this year’s grand marshal. The announcement was made at the Buffalo Irish Center, marking a special moment for Richards, who expressed his gratitude for the honor.

WKBW Father Richard received a proclamation from Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon's office.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience to lead the parade, and that’s why it’s so special for me—especially representing the beautiful South Buffalo, the Irish heartbeat of Western New York,” Richards said.

The parade will follow its traditional route, starting at Niagara Square, proceeding up Delaware Avenue and concluding at North Street. The festivities will begin on Sunday, March 16, at 2 p.m. in downtown Buffalo. Before the parade, a special mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Joseph’s Cathedral.

For Richards, the spirit of the event can be summed up in three words: faith, family, and fun.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy