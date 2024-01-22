'A nice way to get started': Students celebrate graduation from tech program

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Catholic Charities celebrated the newest graduates from its "C-Tech" professional training program on Monday.

Isaiah Alston graduated at the top of his class — all while working a full-time job.

"I always wanted to be a mechanical engineer," Alston said. "I just like learning the mechanics of things, and this is a nice way to get started."

Students leave the 12-week program with nationally recognized certifications in areas like telecommunications and fiber optics — leaving the door for employment opportunities wide open.

"We have someone right now coming to recruit," Tammy Hayes, Workforce Development Program Manager for Catholic Charities, said. "They have a new company coming into Buffalo, and they need 40 cable [workers]."

However, Hayes said this program is about more than professional development.

"I've done housing referrals for kids if they come in and they're homeless. We'll help them with food stamp applications. Medicaid. We've helped some of them start their own business."

Certificate in-hand, Alston told 7 News reporter Hannah Ferrera his favorite part of the experience was the people.

"The diversity of everyone ... everyone had their own reasoning on why they wanted to do it," Alston said.

According to Hayes, the ages of this cohort ranged from 18 to 43-years-old — allowing older students to provide help for younger ones.

The program also creates an opportunity for connections beyond those formed with a cable.

"She [Hayes] was more like a mother," Alston said. "It was really easy to talk to her ... The teacher — he was also very nice. He was more on the brother-side. He treated everyone not as if they were students, but as if we were friends."