A multimillion-dollar revamp is slated for Michigan Avenue and the city wants public input

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Buffalo is planning a multimillion-dollar revamp of Michigan Avenue and is seeking public input on the mostly federally funded project.

The redesign will stretch 2.3 miles from Ganson Street at the Buffalo River to East North Street. The city revealed multiple redesign options Wednesday evening during the project's second public engagement session.

"One thing that we heard over and over again is that Michigan Avenue doesn't work for anyone," city engineer Alex Bullers said.

Bullers described the safety concerns raised through public feedback.

"People walking don't feel safe. People driving don't feel safe. People biking don't feel safe," Bullers told me.

He added traffic calming is one of the key wishes from people directly on the corridor. The city's redesign options include room for bike lanes, a design that maintains street parking, and a design that includes turn lanes.

But Bullers said the corridor's limited space means the city can't incorporate all three options.

"Two of those three can fit; one of them has to go," he explained.

Residents can help the city decide by responding to a survey on the city's website.

FUNDING AND A PILOT PROJECT

Bullers told me the first stages of the makeover will be funded through about $13 million, mostly in federal dollars, and the city is already piloting ways to calm traffic using road striping between Goodell St. and Swan St.

"We took the corridor down to one dedicated travel lane in each direction," Bullers said. The city has maintained left turn lanes at most intersections.

The public survey is open for at least six weeks, and construction is expected to start in 2028.

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