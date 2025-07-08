'A major priority': Catholic Health invests in employees through tuition-free degrees at Trocaire

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Catholic Health is investing in its own employees to help address the ongoing shortage of healthcare workers across Western New York.

On Tuesday, the health system awarded 15 full scholarships to members of its current workforce. The scholarships cover 100% of tuition through Trocaire College and are part of a partnership that’s now in its third year.

The goal: to train the next generation of healthcare professionals by growing talent from within.

Among the recipients is Shontae Cotton, a sterile processing technician who’s now planning to become a surgical technologist.

WKBW

"I'm excited. I was not expecting all this, but I would definitely appreciate it. And yes, I'm super excited about the whole journey."

Cotton has been working with Catholic Health for almost two years. She says this scholarship will help her take the next step.

"So I want to actually officially be in the or to see the surgeries take place. The new innovation with everything technology-wise."

Her decision to pursue this field is also deeply personal.

"My mom passed away, so she went in for a regular, routine surgery, and she got an infection. So that also had me look into things like, let's see, like, what's the behind? People don't really think of the behind-the-scenes with surgery. So that's another reason why I got into."

This is Catholic Health’s third year partnering with Trocaire to offer full-tuition scholarships in high-demand clinical programs, including:

Registered Nursing

Licensed Practical Nursing

Surgical Technology

Radiologic Technology

Medical Sonography (Ultrasound)

Catholic Health President and CEO Joyce Markiewicz says this is part of a larger effort to build and strengthen the healthcare workforce from within.

WKBW

"To me, continuing education and ongoing training for your workforce is so important for the next generation," she said. "The more we can do to promote that, the better off we are, and recruitment and retention is our number one. It's really a major priority in the organization."

For Cotton, it’s a chance to grow in a place she already feels supported.

"I love the company, they have been so helpful with so many different things. So I'm definitely happy to continue the journey."The scholarship recipients will begin their two-year programs at Trocaire College in August.

