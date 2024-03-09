'A lot of familiar faces': Broadway Market previews anticipated Easter shopping

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Easter shopping at the Broadway Market is right around the corner, and neighbors are getting a sneak peek into what they can expect this upcoming season.

On Friday, the market kicked off its Easter festivities with a “Sneak Peek Weekend" — getting shoppers ready for its official opening next weekend.

Jennifer Glenn, a market vendor, said it’s a highly anticipated time of year.

“We’ve been at the Broadway Market for probably 35 years, since I was a little kid,” Glenn said.

She’s the owner of “Our Traditions” — a table selling designed eggs based off of various styles around the world. Her grandmother started creating and selling these eggs at the market many years ago and has since passed these skills down through the family.

“She [my grandmother] would make them [the eggs] many years ago,” Glenn said. “My dad carried on the tradition, and now I’m carrying on the tradition. There are three generations that have been producing eggs.”

Glenn is one of many vendors at this weekend’s sneak peek event.

“It gives you a glimpse into what’s coming next weekend when we officially start on March 16th. Then we’re open every single day through March 30th,” Kathleen Peterson, the manager of Broadway Market, said. “There are lots of different vendors this year, as well as the traditional vendors that you look for.”

Glenn told 7 News reporter Hannah Ferrera having a favorite vendor each year is a common theme at the market.

“We’ve met a lot of people over the years,” Glenn said. “People come back year after year to add to their collection — purchasing one egg. A lot of people have become family — so a lot of familiar faces every year.”

What can you look forward to this year at the market?

“Oh boy, lots of stuff,” Peterson said. “All your traditional, wonderful Easter foods are here — sausage, pierogi, baked goods, Easter eggs, distilleries, wine.”

Of course, the market includes classic 716 connections as well.

“They’re meeting family. They’re meeting friends down here. You can see people waiting to gather with other people.” Glenn said. “There’s a lot of kindness. There are a lot of friendships that go on here. I think it speaks a lot about the community of Buffalo.”

The Easter market sneak peek will continue this weekend into Sunday.

To see Broadway Market's full schedule, click here.