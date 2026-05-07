'A little emotional': Buffalo Sabres fans pack bars across Western New York for Game 1 playoff matchup

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Sabres fans filled bars across Western New York Wednesday night ahead of the 7 p.m. puck drop for Game 1 of the playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens.

At The Banshee Irish Pub in downtown Buffalo, pre-game festivities started hours before the opening face-off. Brendan Feeley, a lifelong Sabres fan, said the team's playoff run has been an emotional ride.

"It's been stressful for sure. A lot of up and down. I think overall as a team we've shown that we're resilient, can play any kind of style. I've really enjoyed being able to play that rough-and-tough in the playoffs against Boston. I thought we got away from our game a little bit at points, but I think we've stayed true to our style."

Season ticket holders Dylan Cottrell and TJ Jones have held their seats for the last 5 years. For them, seeing the Sabres back in the playoffs is something they said they only dreamed about.

"In our childhood, yeah, the Sabres were great, and it was a phenomenal, phenomenal team to watch, but they dropped off and, having them back in the playoffs is something that we've kind of just hoped and dreamed for," Cottrell said.

Jones described the dramatic shift in energy inside the arena and throughout the city.

"We were in the arena. There were 8,000 people there, maybe. It was so empty and then for now all of a sudden, we're so used to nobody being there, all of a sudden it's packed. The streets are packed. People are going crazy. It's hard not even to get a little emotional about it," Jones said.

Across town on Allen Street, Giacobbi's Cucina hosted a wine night crowd equally caught up in the excitement. Adam Rupczyk, a Buffalo resident and Nickel City Crew podcaster, said the energy in the city reminded him of Bills' season.

"It's a great thing that's happening to the city. It's so much energy. I mean, we feel it every year in the Bills season and it's something I look forward to, and this has been such a treat. I didn't live in Buffalo when the playoffs were last year, so it's been awesome to come out here with my favorite restaurants and my friends," Rupczyk said.

Peggy Milliron said her nerves from the first round have given way to confidence.

"I was scared during the first round. I didn't know how good they were going to be. Speed and accuracy, and I think they're doing it," Milliron said.

Joe Erbacher predicted a 4-to-1 series win for Buffalo over Montreal and said the matchup has given his family something to share together.

"I got 4 children, they're in their 30s, and they're getting to see it now live as adults and the buzz in the town, which is great. This is going to be a great series. These two teams are so evenly matched. They're both skating teams, young, so I think the keys to this series, goal-tending, hopefully having a functioning power play," Erbacher said.