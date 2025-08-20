'A little boss': 2-year-old Buffalo boy in the running for Toys for Tots Toddler of the Year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Meet 2-year-old Jordan Banks from Buffalo. His mom says he's the life of the party.

"He has a larger-than-life personality. He's spunky and silly," said Hilary White. "All the good things, all the fun things."

He's in the running to be the next Toys for Tots Toddler of the Year! That title gets Jordan prizes, including $25,000.

"I saw it on Facebook. It came up, and I thought he would be a good candidate for it," said White. "He's just a little boss."

Jordan has five big brothers, and getting them around became a lot harder last year when their van was stolen.

"It's our only vehicle, too. So when that happened, it was like, how are we gonna get the kids around? What are we gonna do now?" said White. "It was definitely a financial setback. The money would help so much."

They’re now looking ahead and hoping to use some of the money to take Jordan to meet his favorite Disney characters.

"His favorite is Buzz Lightyear and Woody," said White. "I think it would be so magical to see his face and his little expression, like his face lights up when he sees him on the TV. Could you imagine in person?"

But they need your help to make it happen!

"It's also for a good cause. Toys for Tots helps so much locally in our community right here in Western New York," said White. "So we thought it would be great to get people involved, raise some money. If we can get everybody in the community to vote, it would really help boost him into the top five to advance to the next round."

If you want to see Jordan take home Toddler of the Year, you have until Thursday to vote for him here or visit his Facebook page.