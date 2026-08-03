'A legacy celebrated': Garnet H. Wallace turns 109

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Friends, family, and staff gathered at ECMC's Terrace View Long Term Care Facility in Buffalo to celebrate the 109th birthday of Garnet H. Wallace, a woman whose life has been defined by faith, service, and leadership.

Known by many as the "Uncrowned Queen of Buffalo," Wallace was honored during a special celebration surrounded by loved ones who reflected on her remarkable journey and lasting impact on the community.

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Born in Newark, Ohio, Wallace moved to Buffalo in 1947, where she built a legacy of service through education, community involvement, and her dedication to helping others. She became a respected leader at Bethel A.M.E. Church, serving in numerous roles and contributing decades of commitment to her faith community.

Wallace also made history during her career with New York State, becoming the first female to supervise male parole officers in the Buffalo area. Over 32 years of service, she helped guide and support countless individuals while breaking barriers in public service.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Wallace has been recognized for her involvement with numerous civic and community organizations, including efforts focused on education, social justice, and supporting youth.

As friends and family celebrated her 109th birthday, they honored more than a milestone; they celebrated a lifetime of compassion, leadership, and dedication that continues to inspire generations across Buffalo and beyond.

