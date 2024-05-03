'A great way to save money': MAP hosting annual Seedling Sale event this weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Come down to the Massachusetts Avenue Project for their annual Seedling Sale event and choose from over 70 different types of seedlings. The seedlings include vegetables, flowers and herbs. Each seedling is $4 and you an purchase them with cash, card or SNAP benefits.

During the sale, you can also enjoy food and products from local vendors, arts and crafts and educational opportunities about gardening and urban agriculture.

The sale is free entrance and runs Saturday from 10AM-2PM. You can find MAP right across the street from the Butler Mitchell Boys and Girl's Club. MAP also has other youth programs including employment opportunities in at the farm. You can learn more here.

Massachusetts Avenue Project: 387 Massachusetts Ave, Buffalo, NY 14213