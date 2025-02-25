'A dream come true': Holiday film begins production in Western New York

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A new holiday movie titled "A Christmas Tail" is being filmed in Western New York, featuring scenes at Ilio DiPaolo's restaurant in Blasdell and the SPCA in West Seneca.

The film, directed by Fred Olen Ray, stars Brittany Underwood and Jonathan Stoddard, both known for their roles in the "A Royal Christmas" film franchise. The movie is set to be released later this year, bringing a festive storyline to life with the help of local settings and talent.

"We're thrilled. Come on, furries and animals, it's a dream come true," said Jonathan Stoddard, excited about the film's unique theme.

"I thought it was a colossal joke and come to find out that it's something very real, it's something that's happening here and it happened to be with two actors that we love very much," said Gina Lattuca from the SPCA.

"To be reminded of the love that animals give their owners is so beautiful all pets it's such a special bond," said Brittany Underwood, reflecting on the film's emotional resonance.

"My film crew introduced me to the SPCA here, and it just seemed like the right kind of story, and I try to find themes and stuff that people care about or are interested in," said director Fred Olen Ray.

Local residents have been cast as background actors, adding a community touch to the production.

Peter Johnson, a local actor, expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to work in Buffalo, highlighting the city's growing appeal for filmmakers.

Jonathan Stoddard mentioned the potential for Buffalo to become an exciting place for film in the coming years, indicating a positive outlook for the local film industry.

"A Christmas Tail" is poised to bring holiday cheer to audiences while showcasing the charm of Western New York. As the film industry continues to grow in the region, local talent and locations are gaining recognition on a larger stage.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.