'A disappointment for all of us': Plans for Buffalo’s Riverline project halted

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Riverline Project, a plan several years in the making to turn the old DL&W Corridor in Buffalo into a 1.5-mile nature trail, is off.

As first reported by The Buffalo News, plans to redevelop the land owned by the NFTA have indefinitely been put on pause, frustrating many local businesses in the Old First Ward, where the trail was set to cut through.

“Just over, overnight? I mean, the plug’s pulled and it’s gone?” Office Manager of the Old First Ward Center Roxanne Casey said. “It would have brought our communities together…To take a project away like that just seems absurd.”

“It is a disappointment for all of us businesses, community [members], families,” Executive Director of the Old First Ward Center Claire Sumbrum said.

Although plans have halted, the idea remains on the side of Mike Santillo’s Mammoth Recording Studio on Moore Street in the form of a mural.

WKBW This mural was funded by the now paused project. It was painted on Mike Santillo’s building.

“Disappointment, but hopefully it’s not completely dead in the water,” Santillo said. “The mock-ups were beautiful; it would have been a very cool thing to have in Buffalo.”

Instead of that walking trail through nature, the abandoned train tracks will remain as they are.

Although, the entire plan isn’t dead, because according to the former developer, the Western New York Land Conservancy, at least $1.6 million in funds have already been secured for some parts of the project.

However, rather than the 1.5-mile planned development, the trail will shrink to just 2.97 acres on Mackinaw Street between Alabama and Hamburg Street, along with the construction of a playground.

Western New York Land Conservancy Only this small circled portion of the original project or will actually be constructed.

"Since 2017, the Western New York Land Conservancy has worked with NFTA and many community partners and members to support and pursue the community vision to revitalize the DL&W corridor by transforming it into a vibrant nature trail and greenway for all to enjoy. As The Riverline project was set to transition from planning to construction, the Riverline Board of Managers and the Land Conservancy voted to create a new 501(c)3 to ensure The Riverline could independently raise funds, apply for grants, and continue to work with the NFTA to complete The Riverline. This is a model of cooperation common among other Highline Network projects across the United States. This would enable the Land Conservancy to focus on its mission of permanent land protection, while The Riverline could focus on creating and maintaining a greenway trail on the NFTA’s DL&W corridor.



Unfortunately, the NFTA has decided it will not work with The Riverline 501(c)3. This decision is a blow to both the Land Conservancy and The Riverline. It is also a great disappointment to all of the community members, partners, and supporters who have put their time, energy, and resources behind moving this project forward. In the end, this corridor is the property of the NFTA and without their cooperation and participation, nothing is possible.



Thanks to former Congressman Brian Higgins and former State Senator Tim Kennedy, $1.6 million has already been secured by the Land Conservancy in partnership with the NFTA (with another $1 million pending in a Federal appropriation bill). This money is earmarked for the purpose of constructing the first section of The Riverline–the Mackinaw Street Playgarden and a section of the Del Woodlands trail. The Land Conservancy is pleased that the NFTA is committed to fulfilling its obligation under these earmarks. The Riverline staff will continue working through the end of this year on The Riverline Study, which can be used to guide any future work on the project." Western New York Land Conservancy