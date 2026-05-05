'A day we celebrate': Cinco de Mayo in Buffalo: food, fun and meaning

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On a day often marked by tacos, music and festive drinks across the United States, many in Western New York's Hispanic community say Cinco de Mayo holds a different meaning.

At Taqueria Los Mayas in Cheektowaga, Cinco de Mayo brings a noticeable spike in business, with customers filling tables to celebrate. For restaurant staff, it's both a busy and meaningful day.

"It's just celebrating, I mean, what's more important than celebrating your own culture and everybody else's together as well?” said Mario Ortiz, a manager at the restaurant.

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While Cinco de Mayo has become widely recognized in the country, its significance in Mexico is more limited.

"It's iconic for us, especially being in the U.S., because everybody turns it into a huge party, but that's not what it was in Mexico,” Jorge Anjuanguiano, a bartender, said. "In Mexico, it was a celebration of the battle that happened in Puebla."

The day carries personal meaning for Anjuanguiano, especially as the Latino community in Buffalo continues to grow.

"It means a lot," he said. "Twenty years ago, there were few Spanish speakers, especially Mexicans."

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Customers agreed with that sentiment, saying the holiday is a chance not only to celebrate but also to learn about Mexican culture and traditions.

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