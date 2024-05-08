Watch Now
'A community event': Preview of the Bella Kids spring consignment sale

The sale is Friday, May 10th-Sunday, May 12th
Posted at 8:26 AM, May 08, 2024

DEPEW, N.Y. (WKBW) — One of the most popular pop-up consignment sales in Western New York is returning for the first time in 2024. The Bella Kids spring sale is this weekend and offers clothing, toys, and other household necessities for children. Prices at the sale are starting as low as $3. Sunday is 50% off all items with a new 75% off flash sale from 2PM-3PM.

All sales are final. You can find the shop at the Grapevine Banquets in Depew. The hours are listed below.

Fri, 5/10: 10AM- 8PM
Sat, 5/11: 10AM - 4PM
Sun, 5/12: 9AM - 3PM (50% off and 75% off Flash Sale from 2-3PM)

