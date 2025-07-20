‘A bunch of Guys’: Dozens dress up as Guy Fieri for annual FieriCon fundraiser in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo’s Elmwood Village turned into Guy Fieri’s Flavortown, as dozens of people took to the street in their best wigs, mustaches and flame-printed button-downs for the annual FieriCon.

Food Network star Guy Fieri may not have been in Buffalo this weekend, but dozens of dopplegangers sure were.

WKBW

2025 marked the 7th time the group of Fieri fans has held the event. They visited Mr. Goodbar, Cole's, Jack Rabbit, Beer Keep and Breezy Burrito along their bar crawl.

“I’m just a Guy, just like all the other Guys here, and sometimes a bunch of Guys just want to get together and be Guys,” Sean Wrafter said.

“Because it’s an odd thing to do, that makes it more fun, to do the obscure weird thing,” Sarah Uschold said.

WKBW

A portion of proceeds from merchandise sales and drink sales went to Friends of Night People, an organization that provides food, clothing, medical care and counseling to our neighbors in need.

“I like to party, and I figured let’s party for a cause. Let’s dress up as Guy, let’s go to bars, and let’s raise some money for some cool organizations in the area,” event organizer Tina Anderson said.

WKBW

Anderson tells me that since the event’s inception, they’ve been able to raise thousands of dollars for Friends of Night People.