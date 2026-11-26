BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — More than 14,000 runners took on Buffalo's 131st Annual YMCA Turkey Trot Thursday, and this year they faced a brand new route.

The race is a highlight of Buffalo's running calendar and a Thanksgiving tradition dating back to 1896. But this year runners lined up behind a new downtown start line as the 5-mile race took a new circular route.

Previously a point-to-point route, the new course was created this year after the former start point, the Delaware Avenue branch of the YMCA, closed down.

Runners and walkers of all ages and abilities took to the course Thursday, including a few canine companions.

Christopher Bertola of Orchard Park was the first to cross the finish line, with a time of 24:14. He gave the new route a thumbs up.

"I like it honestly, it's a fast course, it's flat," Bertola said. "Being local, it's a race I've heard about my whole life—it's always been a goal of mine to go out and win it."

Gabrielle Orie from Buffalo was the first female to finish, with a time of 27:12. She was thrilled to win on home turf.

"It doesn't get better than a Turkey Trot in your hometown running in the streets where you grew up in," Orie said.

"Honestly the new route is a bit of a grind," Orie added.

Though change can be tough, some traditions remain. Weary runners headed into the Buffalo Convention Center for a post-race drink or two before heading home for a Turkey dinner.

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