9-year-old girl surprised with first pitch at Buffalo Bisons game

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 9-year-old Mya Culley walked into Sahlen field Friday night thinking she would enjoy the evening with family.

Her mom, Tanya, told her she would get an on-field experience just before game time.

WKBW

"What were you gonna do at the baseball game? Maybe just play catch?" Tanya asked.

"Yeah," Mya responded.

So she and her family went down the stairs of Sahlen Field and into the tunnel. But before walking out, Mya learned she would be throwing the first pitch.

This night was a special one for Mya, who is a big baseball fan herself. In 2021, right before her birthday, she was diagnosed with B-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. Thankfully — just about two and a half years later — Mya is now in remission and had her last treatment in October.

"I mean it's a journey," Tanya said. "There's some many different roads. The biggest thing is the support from the community. It's amazing."

WKBW

The Buffalo Bisons recognized the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society at Friday night's game. Mya is one of this year's Honored Heroes for the society.

She hasn't been able to play ball since she was diagnosed, so to celebrate her remission and success she threw the first pitch and got to walk away with the ball she threw to Buster Bison.

Mya and her mom say the pitch was special for another reason. Mya's dad died when she was one. He was a pitcher for St. Bonaventure University. Mya and her mom said that the pitch was in honor of him.

WKBW

"How are you feeling?" 7 News' Kristen Mirand asked.

"Good," Mya said.

"What was that experience like?," Mirand asked.

"Awesome," Mya said giggling.

"Would you do it again?" Mirand asked.

"Yeah," Mya said.