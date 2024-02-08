Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsBuffalo

Actions

7 places to get paczki in Western New York for Paczki Day

Screen Shot 2024-02-08 at 2.26.40 PM.png
WKBW
Screen Shot 2024-02-08 at 2.26.40 PM.png
Posted at 3:29 PM, Feb 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-08 15:58:36-05

BUFFALO, NY — Whether you celebrate Fat Tuesday, Mardis Gras, or Paczki Day, the day before Ash Wednesday is one to eat all the sugary baked goods you can handle. This is something Buffalo is not in short supply of.

If you don't know, paczki are traditional Polish doughnuts, deep-fried pieces of dough flattened into spheres and finished with a sweet filling. They are also usually covered in powdered sugar, icing or glaze.

  1. Mazurek's
    Mazurek's in South Buffalo is telling customers to order ahead of Fat Tuesday or catch them at the Broadway Market.

    Mazureks
    543 South Park Ave, Buffalo, NY

  2. Eileen's Bakery
    Eileen's will begin serving paczki starting at 5 a.m. and are expecting large crowds.

    Eileen's Bakery
    465 Center Rd, West Seneca, NY

  3. Donut Kraze
    Donut Kraze in Bufffalo and Tonawanda are ready to serve thousands with their paczki.

    Donut Kraze
    406 Dingens St, Buffalo,
    129 Main St, Tonawanda,

  4. Paula's Donuts
    Paula's Donuts in Clarence, Tonawanda and West Seneca will be offering lots of different flavors of pacski on Tuesday starting at 6 am.

    Paula's Donuts
    872 Seneca St, Buffalo
    936 Union Rd, West Seneca
    8010 Transit Rd

  5. Frankie's Donuts and Pizza
    Frankie's Donuts and Pizza in Niagara Falls is open 24 hours and will offer special paczki flavors all day long on Tuesday.

    Frankie's Donuts
    717 Portage Rd, Niagara Falls

  6. DiCamillo's Bakery
    DiCamillo's locations will begin selling some paczki's on Monday but will be ready to roll on Tuesday in Niagara Falls and Williamsville.

    DiCamillo's
    5329 Main St, Williamsville
    811 Linwood Ave

  7. Chrusciki Bakery
    Chrusciki Bakery will be serving paczki in Lancaster and Clarence.

    Chrusciki Bakery
    475 Transit Rd Suite #103, Buffalo
    80 W Drullard Ave, Lancaster

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_FS_White.jpg

Plan your weekend in WNY!