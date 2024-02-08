7 places to get paczki in Western New York for Paczki Day

BUFFALO, NY — Whether you celebrate Fat Tuesday, Mardis Gras, or Paczki Day, the day before Ash Wednesday is one to eat all the sugary baked goods you can handle. This is something Buffalo is not in short supply of.
If you don't know, paczki are traditional Polish doughnuts, deep-fried pieces of dough flattened into spheres and finished with a sweet filling. They are also usually covered in powdered sugar, icing or glaze.
Mazurek's
Mazurek's in South Buffalo is telling customers to order ahead of Fat Tuesday or catch them at the Broadway Market.
543 South Park Ave, Buffalo, NY
Eileen's Bakery
Eileen's will begin serving paczki starting at 5 a.m. and are expecting large crowds.
465 Center Rd, West Seneca, NY
Donut Kraze
Donut Kraze in Bufffalo and Tonawanda are ready to serve thousands with their paczki.
406 Dingens St, Buffalo,
129 Main St, Tonawanda,
Paula's Donuts
Paula's Donuts in Clarence, Tonawanda and West Seneca will be offering lots of different flavors of pacski on Tuesday starting at 6 am.
872 Seneca St, Buffalo
936 Union Rd, West Seneca
8010 Transit Rd
Frankie's Donuts and Pizza
Frankie's Donuts and Pizza in Niagara Falls is open 24 hours and will offer special paczki flavors all day long on Tuesday.
717 Portage Rd, Niagara Falls
DiCamillo's Bakery
DiCamillo's locations will begin selling some paczki's on Monday but will be ready to roll on Tuesday in Niagara Falls and Williamsville.
5329 Main St, Williamsville
811 Linwood Ave
Chrusciki Bakery
Chrusciki Bakery will be serving paczki in Lancaster and Clarence.
475 Transit Rd Suite #103, Buffalo
80 W Drullard Ave, Lancaster