7 places to get paczki in Western New York for Paczki Day

BUFFALO, NY — Whether you celebrate Fat Tuesday, Mardis Gras, or Paczki Day, the day before Ash Wednesday is one to eat all the sugary baked goods you can handle. This is something Buffalo is not in short supply of.

If you don't know, paczki are traditional Polish doughnuts, deep-fried pieces of dough flattened into spheres and finished with a sweet filling. They are also usually covered in powdered sugar, icing or glaze.

