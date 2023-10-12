'53 years. First game. We're pumped.': Longtime Canadian Sabres fan attending his first Sabres game

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres are opening up their 2023 season against the New York Rangers after just-narrowly missing the playoffs last season. Fans were picking up last minute gear at the Sabres Shop at KeyBank Center.

For one fan, Ben Hachey, this stop for team gear had a little more meaning to it.

WKBW

Tonight will be the first game Hachey has ever attended. He's been a Sabres fan since he was seven-years-old, the same year the Sabres became a franchise.

"53 years. First game. We're pumped," Hachey said. "When I was seven, I was going to be the Perreault. That didn't happen, but I just loved his play style, the French connection with him and I've followed the team ever since."

Hachey and his wife, Ginette traveled down from New Brunswick, Canada, taking two layovers in Toronto and Chicago. Their first stop when they landed — the Sabres shop.

Ben and Ginette left with a bag full of items, including a new jersey, a t-shirt for their grandson, a hat, and a banner commemorating Ben's favorite player growing up, Gilbert Perreault.

After seeing all the Sabres gear and see others repping the team, Ginette said that "he's in his element" and Ben is looking forward to being with other Sabres fans.

"So where I live in East Coast, Canada, there's Montreal, Toronto, there's some Boston fans. Nobody wears a Buffalo Sabres Jersey but me," Hachey said. "Being here with my people, around people that are going to feel the same, that have that same enthusiasm for this team, it's really exciting."

There's been a lot of chatter around Western New York about the expectations of the Sabres team. They are the youngest team in the NHL and just made re-signed two key players in Defensemans Owen Power and Rasmus Dahlin. Like Sabres fans here, Hachey has high expectations for the team.

"It's been a longtime we've been this excited about a team, but I think there is big things for the team this year," Hachey said. "I find these guys play for each other more. There's a lot of skill. They probably will have to win many games by putting up 3, 4, or 5 goals but I just think this will be a good year for them."