5/14 Memorial Foundation unveils strategic rollout plan for Tops mass shooting memorial

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The 5/14 Memorial Foundation has unveiled its strategic rollout plan for a memorial honoring the 10 people killed in the 2022 Tops mass shooting in Buffalo.

The project will serve multiple purposes, including a healing and learning center and a memorial. It will be built on Best and Jefferson Avenue, directly across from Johnny B. Wiley Stadium.

Peter Dechert, senior vice president of Buffalo Construction Consultants, Inc., the construction management firm for the memorial, expressed confidence in the project.

"This is very important work, it's critical that the project is a success and that we get it right and we have full confidence that we will, and a lot of that comes from our partnerships and, our trust in our teammates with the foundation," Dechert said.

Talia Johnson-Huff, president of MWBE Constructors, Inc., is leading the construction community engagement and cultural sensitivity training for the project. She emphasized the importance of community inclusion.

"A lot of work has been invested to make sure that this is not just a monument but a healing center is erected in this area and that they are a part of it. Their voices, their involvement is all a part of this and I want them to feel included," Johnson-Huff said.

Johnson-Huff also noted the unique nature of the project.

"We don't see really across the country this is kind of a one-of-a-kind project, so because of that, the time that it takes to really flesh things out and make sure that it's done properly, I think is what we're really going through right now," Johnson-Huff said.

The project is divided into three phases. Phase one focuses on construction. Phase two centers on the facility opening its doors and rolling out programming. Phase three is dedicated to sustaining the vision, with a plan developed for the next three years.

Chad Houston, executive director of the 5/14 Memorial Foundation, outlined what programming at the center could look like.

"Creative expression, art classes, music lessons, education piece, that's going to be the museum piece and, getting with students from public and private schools, charter schools, a wellness piece," Houston said.

No groundbreaking date has been announced.

At the unveiling, Karen Saxon, a Buffalo State Lecturer and the Musical Director of the Ujima Theater Company shared a poem. You can watch the moving piece below: