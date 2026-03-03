5/14 Memorial Foundation secures $1M, targets April for construction firm

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The 5/14 Memorial Foundation Inc. held its monthly Board of Directors meeting on Monday at the Apollo Media Center in Buffalo to discuss ongoing progress toward the development of the 5/14 Living Memorial and Healing Center.

Before the meeting began, board members observed a moment of silence in honor of Jonathan Dandes, a former Buffalo Bisons executive and, most recently a board member of the 5/14 Memorial Foundation.

The meeting included committee reports and an update on secured funding. Rev. Mark Blue, chair of the 5/14 Memorial Foundation, said the organization has secured an additional $1 million from the state.

"They were able to work with the state to procure another $1 million, so that's very nice. We do have grant writers that are working with us to help us procure the funds that we need," Blue said.

The memorial is set to be built at Jefferson Avenue and Best Street, directly across from Johnny B. Wiley Stadium. The foundation is moving forward with lot acquisition and the selection of a construction manager for the project.

Lisa Hicks, a member of the foundation's Board of Directors, said a request for qualifications has been drafted and is nearly ready for release.

"RFQ has been drafted and reviewed by members of the committee. It's being finalized now for release, hopefully this week. We're targeting April 7th for selection of a construction management firm," Hicks said.

Hicks also noted that a firm is already providing cost estimates to help move the project forward.

"There's a firm, Gilbane-Turner, that has been working with the design team, and they've agreed to provide us with cost estimates to get the project to a more accurate development cost," Hicks said.

The next court date for the suspected gunman is March 20 at 1 p.m.

Monthly board meetings are held on the first Monday of every month at 5:30 p.m. at the Apollo Media Center and are open to the public.