5/14 Memorial Foundation continuing to hold community sessions to shape living memorial's future

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The 5/14 Memorial Foundation, Inc. held a community listening session to continue discussions surrounding the 5/14 Memorial, gathering feedback from Buffalo residents on what they hope to see at the living memorial.

Chad Houston, executive director of the 5/14 Memorial Foundation, Inc., said community engagement is central to the memorial's development.

"We could put up the tallest and nicest building as we want. And if the community wasn't involved with the development of what's going on in that building and doesn't feel a part of it, then it won't be nearly as effective."

A survey completed in 2023, which involved 1,300 participants throughout Erie County, and some outside of the county who are emotionally impacted by the tragedy, provided the framework for the memorial's direction.

Now, organizers are seeking feedback on what will be inside the memorial, centered around four programming pillars designed to make it an active, functioning space that pairs remembrance with action.

Houston described what those pillars could include.

"Those things are a creative expression spaces for art classes, music lessons, photography exhibits, drama and storytelling, different ways for people to, come together, process grief, but then also, be able to create these different expressions that could go on beyond the center to inspire others."

Buffalo residents shared their own visions for the permanent memorial during the session.

Odessa, a Buffalo resident, said she hopes the memorial incorporates a community advocacy component.

"Was seeking to ask them to incorporate a community advocacy group where the community can be heard. They may not can't come in, but it'll be a group of people that organize to help represent them."

Sara Call, a retired Buffalo Public Schools educator and Buffalo resident, said the space should foster a sense of belonging for everyone.

"But also a, a place of belonging where everyone feels a sense of belonging. Is really important, not just for the children, but for the entire community."

So far, more than $11 million has been raised for the memorial through sources including state funding and the Oishei Foundation.

Additional listening sessions are planned for the future. Those who wish to share their thoughts now can find more information on 514memorial.com.