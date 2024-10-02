5/14 Memorial Commission seeks interim executive director with taxpayer-funded six-figure salary

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The 5/14 Memorial Commission is looking to add some new leadership.

"We're looking forward to having an executive director," Chairman Reverend Mark Blue told 7 News.

During the commission meeting on Monday, Rev. Blue said this top job would be a temporary position for two years that could eventually evolve into a permanent one.

"We have an opportunity to hire someone and we're looking forward to that person being very very functional, independent and helping us to make sure that everything's done in the building process and programs," he said.

The salary of this interim executive director will be $235,000 per year with fringe benefits. Rev. Blue said the City of Buffalo has "pledged" $2 million of American Rescue Plan funding for this role.

"That's excellent for us that will help fund the position of a director," he said.

To learn more about how the commission arrived at the $235,000 figure, 7 News reached out to Rev. Blue but has yet to hear back.

7 News spoke with Steven Carmina, who is a member of the commission. He said some of the ways the members got to this number was by consulting with the city, Buffalo State University and a member of the 9/11 museum.

The commission has some specific requirements as to what they are looking for in a candidate.

"Someone who is able to write grants. Someone who is able to raise money and to look at all of the inner workings of what the commission and what this monument is going to be," Rev. Blue said.

Carmina said with the assistance of the Buffalo Urban League they are still putting together a job description which will be posted soon.