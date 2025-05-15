5/14 Day of Service & Remembrance: Honoring the lives lost in the Buffalo mass shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A day of community service and remembrance was organized to mark three years since the Buffalo mass shooting.

10 people were killed, and three people were injured, among a community that is still grieving in pain.

Since that dark day on May 14, 2022, we've learned about the 10 people killed from their friends and family members. All dedicated their lives to helping others and making their community better.

To honor their memory, the Clementine Gold Group planned a 5/14 Day of Service & Remembrance. That included making and delivering flower arrangements to residents at HighPointe on Michigan. The long-term care facility is where Ruth Whitfield, one of the people killed on 5/14, would visit her husband, Garnell Whitfield Sr.

"The importance of love and spreading love throughout our community is really important," said Kendra Brim, of Leadership Buffalo. She helped deliver the flowers to residents.

WKBW Flowers donated to residents at HighPointe

"We don't want hate to win and so we make sure that we spread the love, we make sure that we lean on our community, and really make sure that people know that we're still here," said Brim "We're not going anywhere."

Other community service events, prior to the Tops memorial service, included cleaning up Jefferson Avenue, donating to community fridges and planting at local community gardens.

We will never forget Ruth Whitfield, Pearl Young, Kat Massey, Deacon Heyward Patterson, Celestine Chaney, Geraldine Talley, Aaron Salter Jr., Andre Mackniel, Margus Morrison, and Roberta Drury.