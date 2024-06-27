45 new U.S. Citizens welcomed in naturalization ceremony aboard USS Little Rock in Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY — On Thursday, 45 new U.S. citizens were welcomed in a naturalization ceremony aboard USS Little Rock at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said the 45 new citizens came from 28 countries.

Among the newest citizens were two current military members.

Eric Castellanos Flores from Guatemala is a Petty Officer with the U.S. Coast Guard.

"I came into the U.S., did ROTC in Florida, and then I said, well this is my call and I have a couple friends in the Coast Guard. They showed me around and I said, yeah," said Castellanos Flores.

Kevin An, is a soldier in the U.S. Army, he told 7 News he is taking in every moment now being a citizen.

"No matter where I am or what country I am from, it's just a great experience...joining the U.S. Forces, one of the best armies in the world," said An.