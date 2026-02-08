Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
4-year-old child shot in Buffalo on Bailey Avenue, expected to survive after hospitalization

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 4-year-old child was shot this afternoon in Buffalo and is being treated at Golisano Children's Hospital of Buffalo, according to police.

The shooting occurred along Bailey Avenue between Walden Avenue and Hazel Place. Police said the child is expected to survive.

7 News was on scene Sunday, where officers secured the area and surrounded a home with crime scene tape.

The Buffalo Police Gun Violence Unit is investigating the incident. Police said they will provide more information as it becomes available.

