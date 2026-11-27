BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Three young men are spending the week living on the streets of Buffalo and are hoping to raise awareness about the struggles of homelessness and encourage others to help people in need.

Alex Johns, Nate Johns and their cousin, Tommy Rutherford, all involved with the Buffalo Dream Center, are spending seven days living outdoors alongside Buffalo's homeless community.

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For Alex Johns, one of the biggest challenges has been finding a safe and warm place to rest.

"One of the most challenging things is just finding that warm place to stay, trying to stay dry and getting a good night's sleep. It's actually pretty more challenging than people think," Alex said.

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Tommy Rutherford said a difficult night outdoors helped put the purpose of the experience into perspective.

"Got wet last night and we were sleeping outside, and it was kind of, it was rough," Rutherford said. "You know, we're out here, we're in the shoes of the people that are in need, that are on the streets. I feel like this really shows the significance of this week and the need in our city."

Nate Johns has been involved in street ministry with his father, Rev. Eric Johns, pastor of the Buffalo Dream Center, for years. He said spending time outdoors has given him a different perspective on the conversations he has with people experiencing homelessness.

"Yeah, there's something about walking in another man's shoes and actually being in the environment. I actually was able to talk to a few men today. And they made a point of saying, 'Man, you guys really come out here, and you're in the elements with everybody else. And now you know what it's like,'" Nate said.

WATCH: 3 men spend week living on streets of Buffalo to raise awareness about homelessness

3 men spend week living on streets of Buffalo to raise awareness about homelessness

The effort comes as homelessness remains a concern across Western New York. According to the Homeless Alliance of Western New York, more than 8,000 people experienced homelessness across five counties in 2025.

The three men hope their week on the streets will help bring more attention to the issue, especially during the holiday season.

They are also raising awareness for the Buffalo Dream Center's Boxes of Love Christmas campaign, which aims to provide food to more than 3,000 families and distribute thousands of wrapped Christmas gifts to children in need.

"Anybody can make a difference. Anybody can get involved. And in little ways, you don't have to do anything too big or too grand like we're doing," Nate said. "Something as simple as maybe next time you see a homeless man, go talk to him, go share with him. A lot of times they want someone to talk to. They want someone to see that someone out there cares about them."

The three men are expected to wrap up their week living on the streets Saturday. More information about the Boxes of Love campaign and ways to help is available here.