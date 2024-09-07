24-year-old bicyclist killed in Buffalo hit-and-run crash

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police are investigating after a bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning.

The crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. on Fillmore Avenue and Howard Street in Buffalo.

An investigation revealed that a vehicle hit a bicyclist from behind as it was driving southbound on Fillmore Avenue. Buffalo Police said the bicyclist, a 24-year-old Cheektowaga man, died at the scene.

Witnesses told officers that a Jeep Cherokee, or some dark SUV, had left the crash scene. Investigators believe the vehicle has tinted windows and front-end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential line (716) 847-2255.