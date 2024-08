BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 22-year-old Buffalo man is in serious condition at ECMC following a shooting Friday evening.

Police say the man was shot just before 5:00 p.m. inside a store in the 300 block of Potomac Avenue.

Police believe this shooting was targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.