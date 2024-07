BUFFALO — Buffalo police are investigating a deadly shooting in the 1400 block of Broadway Street on Monday night.

According to police, around 6 p.m. a 20-year-old man was shot multiple times while leaving a convenience store.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe this shooting was targeted and asks anyone with information to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.