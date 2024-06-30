20-year-old killed, 19-year-old injured in one-vehicle accident on I-190

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — One person was killed and another was severely injured early Sunday morning in a one-vehicle accident on the I-190 in the City of Buffalo, according to New York State Police.

An investigation revealed that just after 2 a.m. Sunday, a Nissan Altima was traveling at a high rate of speed southbound on the I-190 when the driver lost control, crashing into the end of the Exit 8 deceleration ramp median.

New York State Police said the driver, 20-year-old Damaree M. Lattimore of Hamburg, was declared dead at the scene. It is alleged that a 19-year-old passenger was not wearing a seat belt and was severely injured after being ejected from the vehicle.

This is an ongoing investigation.