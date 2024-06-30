Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsBuffalo

Actions

20-year-old killed, 19-year-old injured in one-vehicle accident on I-190

BUFFALO.png
WKBW
BUFFALO.png
Posted at 11:43 AM, Jun 30, 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — One person was killed and another was severely injured early Sunday morning in a one-vehicle accident on the I-190 in the City of Buffalo, according to New York State Police.

An investigation revealed that just after 2 a.m. Sunday, a Nissan Altima was traveling at a high rate of speed southbound on the I-190 when the driver lost control, crashing into the end of the Exit 8 deceleration ramp median.

New York State Police said the driver, 20-year-old Damaree M. Lattimore of Hamburg, was declared dead at the scene. It is alleged that a 19-year-old passenger was not wearing a seat belt and was severely injured after being ejected from the vehicle.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_Social_1024x512_w.jpg

Plan your weekend with these 7 things to do!