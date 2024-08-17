19-year-old accused of driving a stolen car, trying to use fake name to cross Peace Bridge into Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A teenager is facing multiple felony charges, after the U.S. Customs and Border Protections agency said he tried to cross into the country using a fake name and while driving a stolen car.

The incident happened Thursday at the Peace Bridge in Buffalo.

According to CBP, the 19-year-old man drove up to the crossing in a 2012 Toyota Scion, registered in New York State. He allegedly gave officers a fake name. A license plate scan then revealed the car had been reported stolen.

CBP said the man was then taken to a secondary inspection area for further investigation. They were able to confirm he is a U.S. citizen and the car was reported stolen out of Buffalo.

The agency turned the man and the car over to the Buffalo Police Department.

He is now facing several charges, including criminal possession of stolen property, criminal mischief and criminal impersonation.

CBP did not provide the man's name in their report.