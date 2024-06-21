18-year-old accused of stealing vehicle, crashing into two police vehicles

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department announced an arrest was made Wednesday after a stolen vehicle crashed into two police vehicles on Donovan Drive.

Buffalo Police say they attempted to stop a stolen vehicle on Donovan Drive at about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday. It is alleged that the driver reversed into one police vehicle and then drove forward into another before driving off.

The vehicle was eventually found using Erie County Sheriff's Air 1.

Theophine Lubala, 18, of Cassadaga was arrested on the 400 block of Cambridge Avenue and charged with two counts of third-degree criminal mischief, one count of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, one count of second-degree of reckless endangerment, one count of unauthorized use of a vehicle, one count of operation of a motor vehicle by an unlicensed driver, and one count of operator leaves the scene of an accident.